Ports raise cautionary signal 3 as deep depression forms over Bay

The depression over the west-central Bay has intensified into a deep depression. The meteorological department has advised the maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3, predicting squally weather in parts of the country.
The depression now lies over the same area and was centred about 785 km southwest of Chattogram port, 745 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 655 km southwest of Mongla port, and 655 km southwest of Payra port at 6 am on Thursday, according to the special bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in squalls, the bulletin said.
The depression is likely to intensify further and move northeastwards. Under its influence deep depression is taking place over North Bay. Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas, according to the Met Office.
The sea will remain rough near the depression centre. The Met Office advised the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist cautionary signal No. 3.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
Light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions under the influence of the deep depression, the Met Office said.
Moderately heavy to heavy falls are likely to occur at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, it added.
Night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged and day temperatures may fall across the country.