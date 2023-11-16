Ports raise cautionary signal 3 as deep depression forms over Bay

The depression over the west-central Bay has intensified into a deep depression. The meteorological department has advised the maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3, predicting squally weather in parts of the country.

The depression now lies over the same area and was centred about 785 km southwest of Chattogram port, 745 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 655 km southwest of Mongla port, and 655 km southwest of Payra port at 6 am on Thursday, according to the special bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in squalls, the bulletin said.