    বাংলা

    Ports raise cautionary signal 3 as deep depression forms over Bay

    The deep depression is likely to intensify further and move northeastwards, the Met Office says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Nov 2023, 07:22 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2023, 07:22 AM

    The depression over the west-central Bay has intensified into a deep depression. The meteorological department has advised the maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3, predicting squally weather in parts of the country.

    The depression now lies over the same area and was centred about 785 km southwest of Chattogram port, 745 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 655 km southwest of Mongla port, and 655 km southwest of Payra port at 6 am on Thursday, according to the special bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

    Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in squalls, the bulletin said.

    The depression is likely to intensify further and move northeastwards. Under its influence deep depression is taking place over North Bay. Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas, according to the Met Office.

    The sea will remain rough near the depression centre. The Met Office advised the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist cautionary signal No. 3.

    All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and the deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

    Light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions under the influence of the deep depression, the Met Office said.

    Moderately heavy to heavy falls are likely to occur at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, it added.

    Night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged and day temperatures may fall across the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangabandhu tunnel touted to fast-track Chattogram's growth, connectivity
    Bangabandhu tunnel touted to transform Chattogram
    The prime minister will inaugurate the tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in a grand event, and it will be open for traffic from 6am the next day
    BIWTA halts all river traffic as Cyclone Hamoon approaches
    Cyclone Hamoon: BIWTA halts all river traffic
    All types of river transport are suspended until further notice, a spokesman said
    Payra, Chattogram ports to hoist danger signal 7 as Cyclone Hamoon intensifies
    Danger signals for ports as Cyclone Hamoon intensifies
    The Met Office also asked the Cox’s Bazar port to hoist danger signal No. 6 and Mongla Port to hoist signal No. 5
    Ports raise cautionary signal 3 as deep depression forms over Bay
    Ports raise cautionary signal 3 as deep depression forms over Bay
    The depression is likely to intensify further in the next few days and weaken after causing rain and thunder showers, a meteorologist says

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response