Two injured in crude bomb explosion in Farmgate, suspect arrested

At least two motorcyclists have been injured and one suspect arrested following a crude bomb explosion in the Farmgate area of Dhaka amid the BNP’s protests ahead of the Jan 7 elections.

The injured are Imdadul Haque Khan, 56, a joint director of Bangladesh Bank, and his nephew Najmus Shahadat, 35, a manager of Summit Oil and Shipping.

They were returning home from Kawran Bazar after work when the incident took place outside Farmview Super Market on Saturday evening, a day before the BNP’s next round of transport blockade.

Apurba Hasan, the chief of Tejgaon Police Station, said the criminals hurled two crude bombs from the footbridge in the area.