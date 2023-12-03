    বাংলা

    Two injured in crude bomb explosion in Farmgate, suspect arrested

    The injured are a joint director of Bangladesh Bank, and his nephew, a manager of Summit Oil and Shipping

    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 08:44 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 08:44 PM

    At least two motorcyclists have been injured and one suspect arrested following a crude bomb explosion in the Farmgate area of Dhaka amid the BNP’s protests ahead of the Jan 7 elections.

    The injured are Imdadul Haque Khan, 56, a joint director of Bangladesh Bank, and his nephew Najmus Shahadat, 35, a manager of Summit Oil and Shipping.

    They were returning home from Kawran Bazar after work when the incident took place outside Farmview Super Market on Saturday evening, a day before the BNP’s next round of transport blockade.

    Apurba Hasan, the chief of Tejgaon Police Station, said the criminals hurled two crude bombs from the footbridge in the area.

    Pedestrians caught one of them and handed him over to police.

    The suspect, identified with a single name as Hridoy, admitted to his part in the crime, Apurba said.

    He also said he is a member of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, the youth affiliate of the BNP, according to the police officer.

    Both Imdadul and Najmus were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with minor injuries.

    Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the hospital’s police outpost, said Imdadul was hit by splinters on his right hand and forehead. Najmus also sustained injuries on his right hand and chest.

