RAJUK comes under fire over fatal Bailey Road blaze as police suggest officials were ‘bribed’

Even the police hinted in a case over the incident that officials of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha looked the other way as irregularities took place in setting up restaurants in the building by taking bribes or under some other kind of influence.

In parliament on Saturday, former housing and public works minister SM Rezaul Karim lamented that no effective steps were taken after the deadly fire incidents at FR Tower in Banani in 2019 or the Hashem Food Factory in Narayanganj in 2021.

At that time, the ministry identified 1,300 buildings that had unauthorised floors, but the structures remained untouched. “It was not possible to demolish those buildings. It’s a kind of impunity,” Rezaul said.

The opposition Jatiya Party’s MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu said: “Where are the RAJUK officials in-charge of that area? A building was constructed for one purpose and it is being used for another. Now who will answer the questions after so many deaths? The government, its agencies and officials are responsible for this incident.”

Amin Helali, senior vice-president at the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, also pointed the finger at government agencies after visiting the Bailey Road building.

“Many documents are required to do business. No one can do business without following the law. What did the people with the responsibility to monitor these activities do?

“The regulatory agency has many inspectors to monitor these issues. What did they do? I think they have negligence,” said Helali.