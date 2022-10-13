Bangladesh joins 142 other nations at UN to vote against Russian ‘annexation’

Bangladesh has joined 142 other countries to vote for a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly to condemn Russia's attempted annexation of four Ukrainian areas.

In New York, three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly - 143 countries - voted on Wednesday in favour of the resolution that called Moscow's move illegal, deepening Russia's international isolation. Bangladesh is one of them.

“We did so because we strongly believe that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter regarding respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of all disputes must be complied universally for everyone, everywhere under all circumstances, without any exception,” Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, said in a statement.