BNP’s transport blockade cuts passenger turnout at Sadarghat

Launch service to the south of the country has continued from the Sadarghat on the first day of the third phase of blockades called by the BNP. However, only a few passengers decided to travel.

On Wednesday, 11 launches left Sadarghat for Barishal, Bhola, Chandpur, and Shariatpur carrying a small contingent of passengers. Some of the vessels were so empty that owners were worried about earning enough from the trips to pay for the fuel.

“The number of passengers has dropped due to the ongoing blockade. Though they were on the schedule, five launches haven’t left the Sadarghat at all. Still, launch service is available,” said Transport Inspector ABS Mahmud of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.

"We got seven passengers for first class, 33 for the deck section and only nine for the chair section. How can we run a business with such a small number of passengers?" said Md Hridoy Khan, captain of 'Boghdadia-6' launch before it set off for Shariatpur.