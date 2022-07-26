5 UK-based Bangladeshis found unconscious in Sylhet were poisoned: police

The five members of a UK-based Bangladeshi family found unconscious at a house in Sylhet’s Osmani Nagar were poisoned, police said after an initial investigation. Two of them died on the way to the hospital.

They were recovered on Tuesday afternoon from a rented flat in the Tajpur area, said Sylhet District Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin. Two of those still living are in critical condition.

The dead have been identified as Rafiqul Islam, who is in his fifties, and his son Michael Islam, 18.

Rafiqul’s wife Hosne Ara Islam, 40, their daughter Samira Islam, 19, and son Sadikul Islam, 21, were the ones found unconscious. They are currently under treatment at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.