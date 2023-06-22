Dhaka remains 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU

Dhaka's position remained unchanged as the world's seventh least liveable city despite an improvement in scores across the board in the Economist Intelligence Unit's rankings for 2023.



The Bangladeshi capital improved its score to 43.8 out of 100, but continued to rank 166th out of 172 cities on the Global Liveability Index for 2022, published on Thursday. Its score in the 2022 ranking was 39.2.



The EIU index takes five major factors into consideration – stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.



The Liveability Index has risen significantly in the 2023 survey, reaching a 15-year high as the world moved on from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest report.



Healthcare scores have improved the most, with smaller gains for education, culture and environment, and infrastructure, the EIU said. Only stability has seen a small decline, reflecting increasing perceptions of corruption and civil unrest in many cities amid a cost-of-living crisis, as well as an uptick in crime in some cities.