Man dies, 9 hurt as blast-hit building catches fire in Narayanganj

Six firefighting units doused the flames after one-and-a-half-hours of effort.



Several warehouses for rice, pulses, salt and other commodities were located in the building.



The fire service could not immediately determine the cause of the explosion.



The building, owned by Elias Dewan, the former president of the Narayanganj District Flour Mill Owners Association, is almost a hundred years old, according to Abdul Qadir, chief of the Nitaiganj Multilateral Association.



"The top floor of the building was declared abandoned for 10 years," he said.

