    বাংলা

    Man dies, 9 hurt as blast-hit building catches fire in Narayanganj

    Several firefighting units put out the flames in a 100-year-old building in Nitaiganj, but the cause of the incident is yet to be identified

    Narayanganj Correspondent
    Published : 18 March 2023, 07:15 AM
    Updated : 18 March 2023, 07:15 AM

    A fire sparked by an explosion in a building in Narayganj's Nitaiganj has left a man dead and nine others injured.

    The incident occurred in the two-storey structure in Nitaiganj's Dalpatti around 9 am on Saturday, according to Fakhruddin Ahmed, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj fire service.

    Aulad, a 40-year-old labourer, died in the incident, while the injured are in hospital care, said Anisur Rahman Molla, chief of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station.

    Six firefighting units doused the flames after one-and-a-half-hours of effort.

    Several warehouses for rice, pulses, salt and other commodities were located in the building.

    The fire service could not immediately determine the cause of the explosion.

    The building, owned by Elias Dewan, the former president of the Narayanganj District Flour Mill Owners Association, is almost a hundred years old, according to Abdul Qadir, chief of the Nitaiganj Multilateral Association.

    "The top floor of the building was declared abandoned for 10 years," he said.

    District Police Superintendent Golam Mustafa Russell visited the scene shortly after 11 am.

    “A dilapidated building caught fire after an explosion. The building's wall collapsed. One person died and nine others were injured.”

    He added that the fire service and district police are working to identify the cause of the explosion.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man dies after car hits rickshaw van in Madaripur
    Man dies in Madaripur road crash
    A car slammed into a rickshaw van from behind on the Dhaka-Barishal highway, leaving two others injured
    Woman, 3-year-old son burnt in blast at Narayanganj flat
    Woman, 3-year-old son burnt in blast at flat
    The fire service primarily suspects gas from leaks caused the explosion
    A view of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka
    4 of a family burnt in kitchen gas fire
    Gas accumulated in the kitchen causes disaster
    File Photo. Reuters
    Blasphemy: Pakistanis storm police station, lynch man
    Pakistan has seen numerous cases of vigilante action by mobs against people accused of blasphemy

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher