    Dhaka police announce Tk 20,000 reward for info about arsonists

    Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman announces the reward as opposition activists continue arson attacks

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2023, 08:26 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2023, 08:26 AM

    The Dhaka Metropolitan Police announced a Tk 20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of arsonists.

    Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman shared the information about the reward with the media following a meeting with petrol pump owners on Monday.

    “The arsonists have caused immense suffering to the people by setting vehicles on fire,” Rahman said. “They burnt people alive.”

    “The reward is for providing information about those who create anarchy in the country with arson attacks,” he said.

    During the meeting with petrol pump owners, DMP chief Rahman suggested they sell petrol and diesel with caution and avoid small sales. He also recommended measures to beef up the private security system at the petrol pumps.

    Deputy Commissioner (Media) Farook Hossain said the identity of information providers for the arrests of arsonists would not be disclosed.

    Opposition activists set a series of vehicles ablaze during the anti-government movement enforced by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. The attacks left some people dead.

