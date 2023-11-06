Dhaka police announce Tk 20,000 reward for info about arsonists

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police announced a Tk 20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of arsonists.

Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman shared the information about the reward with the media following a meeting with petrol pump owners on Monday.

“The arsonists have caused immense suffering to the people by setting vehicles on fire,” Rahman said. “They burnt people alive.”

“The reward is for providing information about those who create anarchy in the country with arson attacks,” he said.