    বাংলা

    Hundreds of motorcycles wait to cross Bangabandhu Bridge as Eid travel begins

    The bridge authorities urged travellers to keep Tk 50 at hand for quick toll collection

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 April 2023, 09:29 AM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 09:29 AM

    Hundreds of travellers have left Dhaka city for the northern regions of the country by motorcycle to reach their village homes to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones.

    Although making long trips on motorcycle puts lives at risk, many men, women, and children do so anyway.

    A long queue of village home-bound motorcycles could be seen at the east end of the Bangabandhu Bridge in the early morning on Wednesday.

    There were more private vehicles than passenger buses on the highway, said Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer of the bridge. Motorcycles were the most common.

    “A separate booth has been set up beside the East Toll Plaza at the Bangabandhu Bridge for motorcycles. Hundreds of motorcycles have been waiting there since morning to cross the bridge.”

    The bridge authorities urged the travellers on two-wheelers to keep Tk 50 at hand for a quick toll collection.

    Mobarak Hossain, an Eid traveller from Dhaka, said he left the city at dawn to reach his village home by motorcycle. “I could reach here quickly as the highway was quite empty,” he said.

    Abul Bashar was travelling to his ancestral home on a motorcycle along with his wife. “My home is situated just across the bridge. That’s why I’m taking my wife on a motorcycle. Hundreds of motorcyclists like me are waiting to cross the bridge.”

    The riders said it was quite easy and convenient to travel home by motorcycle. That was why they opted to do so on the first day of the Eid holidays and could reach the bridge without too much hassle due to clear roads.

    RELATED STORIES
    Separate ferry for motorcyclists to cross Padma during Eid as bridge remains off-limits
    Separate Padma ferry for motorcyclists
    Motorcyclists returning home will make their ferry journey from Shimulia Ghat in Munshiganj to Majhirkandi Ghat in Shariatpur
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;বঙ্গবন্ধু সেতু।&lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    Tk 21m tolls at Bangabandhu Bridge in a day
    A total of 22,485 vehicles crossed the bridge in 24 hours till Tuesday morning
    A woman checks fashion jewellery at a shop in Dhaka.
    Fashion jewellery sales lose shine
    Sales at jewellery shops in Dhaka’s premier shopping malls have dropped drastically as retailers say shoppers are focusing more on basic needs
    Bangladesh will shut down some hazardous marketplaces after Eid: Salman F Rahman
    Govt to shut some risky marketplaces after Eid: Salman F Rahman
    The advisor to the PM says the risk to the public posed by some of these markets cannot be allowed to stand for too long

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan