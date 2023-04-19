Hundreds of motorcycles wait to cross Bangabandhu Bridge as Eid travel begins

Hundreds of travellers have left Dhaka city for the northern regions of the country by motorcycle to reach their village homes to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones.

Although making long trips on motorcycle puts lives at risk, many men, women, and children do so anyway.

A long queue of village home-bound motorcycles could be seen at the east end of the Bangabandhu Bridge in the early morning on Wednesday.

There were more private vehicles than passenger buses on the highway, said Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer of the bridge. Motorcycles were the most common.