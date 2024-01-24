UK to work on bolstering economic, security ties with Bangladesh: Cooke

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke has said the United Kingdom is committed to strengthening ties with Bangladesh despite raising questions about the country's electoral process and human rights record.
"As you know, the UK government issued a statement on Jan 8 setting out our position on the election, on democracy and on human rights, and we will continue to engage constructively with the government and political parties on those issues," she said after a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday.
According to Cooke, the UK is keen on boosting trade and investment, and strengthening its security partnership with Bangladesh.
She also highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing challenges such as climate change, migration and the welfare of the Rohingya during her meeting with Mahmud.
Cooke added that the UK would continue to engage constructively with the government and political parties on these issues.
The Awami League secured its fourth straight term with an emphatic win at the Jan 7 national election.
Although some foreign observers expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election, the US and the UK cast doubt on its fairness.
In a statement issued a day after the vote, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said the election failed to meet the standards required of a democracy, condemning the mass arrests of opposition members and poll-related violence.
However, the Foreign Office emphasised a ‘deep and historic friendship’ between the two nations and said the UK would continue to support a process that would create conditions for sustainable political settlement and active civil society.