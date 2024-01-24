UK to work on bolstering economic, security ties with Bangladesh: Cooke

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke has said the United Kingdom is committed to strengthening ties with Bangladesh despite raising questions about the country's electoral process and human rights record.

"As you know, the UK government issued a statement on Jan 8 setting out our position on the election, on democracy and on human rights, and we will continue to engage constructively with the government and political parties on those issues," she said after a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday.

According to Cooke, the UK is keen on boosting trade and investment, and strengthening its security partnership with Bangladesh.