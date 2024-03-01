Charred husk of Bailey Road building casts pall over bustling neighbourhood

The multi-storey Green Cozy Cottage building on Bailey Road was bustling with life and light just a day ago. Now, the structure stands as a charred husk, compelling passersby to pause and reflect on the nightmarish ordeal that unfolded the night before.

Pieces of shattered glass, embers of burnt furniture from various shops and restaurants, and even the scorched leaves of a nearby mango tree litter the scene.

On Friday morning, a crowd of onlookers, including many locals, gathered around the burnt edifice, recounting the previous night's horrors.

Investigation units of the Police Bureau of Investigation, the Criminal Investigation Department, and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police have been combing the site since the morning, joined by officials from RAJUK, the Disaster Management Department, and the city corporation.

Law enforcement has sealed off the entire building with crime scene tape to facilitate their investigation into the deadly blaze.

The fire erupted in the seven-storey building around 9:45pm on Thursday, claiming 46 lives and injuring dozens.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has indicated that the condition of those receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical and the Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute is critical.

The second floor of the building housed a branch of the popular biryani shop 'Kachchi Bhai', the clothing brand Illiyeen, and several other establishments, including a Samsung showroom on the ground floor.

Next to the showroom was a coffee shop, with numerous fast-food outlets and restaurants peppered throughout the building.

Typically bustling on Thursday nights ahead of the weekend, the area was filled with small groups of friends and families gathered to enjoy meals and each other's company.

However, the atmosphere of joy turned into a nightmare.

Witness accounts and preliminary investigations indicated that the blaze began in the coffee house adjacent to the Samsung showroom, said RAB-3 ASP Kamrul Hasan.

The fire quickly spread upwards, engulfing the entire building and transforming it into a fiery spectacle that lit up the night sky.

Dressed in his morning attire, Sahabuddin Talukdar, a resident of Nawratan Colony on Bailey Road, stood outside the charred remains of the Green Cozy Cottage building on Friday, staring in disbelief at the devastation before him.

"You wouldn't believe the horror of last night unless you saw it yourself. The loud explosions and the inferno seemed like hellfire," Sahabuddin said.

"It's believed that the blaze started from gas cylinders. Such cylinders are common in shops within the building, yet there seems to be a blatant disregard for people's safety."

Shahida Khan, living in a nearby apartment, echoed the sentiment. "The fire reportedly began with a gas cylinder explosion. Bailey Road is a popular spot by afternoon, bustling with people coming to dine or hang out.