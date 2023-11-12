    বাংলা

    Chhatra Dal leader, Jubo Dal leader arrested over murder of policeman in Oct 28 clash

    Chapainawabganj District Chhatra Dal President Md Yusuf Ali and Feni District Jubo Dal President Zakir Hossain Jashim were taken into custody

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Nov 2023, 07:18 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2023, 07:18 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two people in connection with the murder case of a policeman during the BNP’s rally at Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Oct 28.

    Chapainawabganj District Chhatra Dal President Md Yusuf Ali was arrested from the Chapainawabganj Sadar area by RAB-5, while RAB-7 arrested Feni District Jubo Dal President Zakir Hossain Jashim from the Feni Sadar area, the law enforcers said in two separate statements on Sunday.

    Both were named in the case over the murder of Amirul Parvez, a constable of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, who was beaten to death near Dhaka’s Naya Paltan amid clashes between the police and the BNP.

    The RAB say 460 patrol teams have been deployed nationwide, including 160 in Dhaka, to maintain law and order amid the BNP’s blockade programmes.

