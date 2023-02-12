Bidyanondo Foundation among 2023 Ekushey Padak recipients

The Bangladesh government has named Bidyanondo Foundation, a non-profit social organisation, as one of the recipients of the 2023 Ekushey Padak.
The other organisation to receive the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award, is the Bangladesh National Museum, according to a notice published by the cultural affairs ministry on Sunday.
The government also named 19 prominent individuals, including Shimul Yousuf, for the award.
Khaleda Manzur-I-Khuda, freedom fighter AKM Shamsul Haque, and Haji Md Mojibur Rahman were recognised for their role in the Language Movement.
Actors Masud Ali Khan and Shimul Yousuf were recognised for their achievements in acting.
Manoranjan Ghoshal, Gazi Abdul Hakim, and the late Fazl-e-Khuda were recognised for their contributions to music. Jayanta Chattopadhyay received the award for his recitation.
Nawazish Ali Khan was recognised for his contributions to the arts and Kanak Chanpa Chakma was honoured for painting.
The late Momtaz Uddin was awarded for his role in the Liberation War, while the late Md Shah Alamgir received the award for journalism.
Dr Md Abdul Mazid was recognised for his contributions to research, while the late Prof Mazharul Islam and the Bangladesh National Museum were honoured for their contributions to education.
The Bidyanondo Foundation, which does social work for the poor, was recognised for their efforts in the field. Md Saidul Huq was also awarded for his social work.
The late Manzurul Imam and the late Akhtar Uddin Miah were honoured for their role in politics, while Dr Moniruzzaman was awarded for his work in language and literature.
The Ekushey Padak has been presented every year since 1976 in recognition of the achievements and contributions of notable persons and organisations.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present the awards to their recipients on Feb 20. Each of the winners will receive a 35 gm gold medal, a gift of Tk 400,000, and a certificate to mark the honour.