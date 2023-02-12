Bidyanondo Foundation among 2023 Ekushey Padak recipients

The late Momtaz Uddin was awarded for his role in the Liberation War, while the late Md Shah Alamgir received the award for journalism.

Dr Md Abdul Mazid was recognised for his contributions to research, while the late Prof Mazharul Islam and the Bangladesh National Museum were honoured for their contributions to education.

The Bidyanondo Foundation, which does social work for the poor, was recognised for their efforts in the field. Md Saidul Huq was also awarded for his social work.

The late Manzurul Imam and the late Akhtar Uddin Miah were honoured for their role in politics, while Dr Moniruzzaman was awarded for his work in language and literature.

The Ekushey Padak has been presented every year since 1976 in recognition of the achievements and contributions of notable persons and organisations.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present the awards to their recipients on Feb 20. Each of the winners will receive a 35 gm gold medal, a gift of Tk 400,000, and a certificate to mark the honour.