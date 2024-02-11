Bangladesh releases medical college entrance test results, pass rate jumps to 47%

Bangladesh has published the results of this year's admission test for private and public medical colleges.

As many as 49,923 of the 104,374 examinees passed the MCQ test to qualify for the MBBS course, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen revealed on Sunday. This means the pass rate for the 2023-24 academic year stands at 47.83 percent, up from 35 percent last year.

Samanta said that 5,380 candidates are preliminarily eligible for seats at 37 government-run medical colleges based on their test scores, merit and preferences.