    Bangladesh releases medical college entrance test results, pass rate jumps to 47%

    Tanzim Muntaka Sarba topped the admission test by scoring 92.5 marks

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM

    Bangladesh has published the results of this year's admission test for private and public medical colleges.

    As many as 49,923 of the 104,374 examinees passed the MCQ test to qualify for the MBBS course, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen revealed on Sunday. This means the pass rate for the 2023-24 academic year stands at 47.83 percent, up from 35 percent last year.

    Samanta said that 5,380 candidates are preliminarily eligible for seats at 37 government-run medical colleges based on their test scores, merit and preferences.

    This year's medical entrance exam took place at 44 venues in 19 centres nationwide on Friday.

    Tanzim Muntaka Sarba topped the admission test by scoring 92.5 marks. Meanwhile, 2,194 male candidates and 2,878 female candidates have qualified for the 5,072 seats under a merit quota.

    The enrolment period for government medical colleges will run from Feb 18-24.

    Another 6,295 seats are available at 67 private medical colleges across the country. A notice regarding online applications for admission to these colleges will be published on Feb 14, the minister said.

