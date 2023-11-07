Four dead as bus hits pillar in Mymensingh

Workers from the Konabari and Kashimpur areas staged protests and blockades on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, leading to clashes with law enforcement
At least four people died and 20 were injured in a bus accident in Mymensingh.
The accident occurred around 12:30 am on Tuesday on a bypass through Shikarikanda in Mymensingh city, said Kotwali Model Police Station chief Shah Kamal Akondo.
A Sherpur-bound bus veered out of control and crashed into a pickup, tossing it beside the road. The bus was severely damaged after it hit a billboard pillar on the road divider.
At least three people died on the spot and a fourth died in hospital care. Police could not identify the dead immediately. The injured have been admitted to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.