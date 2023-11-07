Bangladeshi expatriate dies as car rams scooter in US

A Bangladeshi national has died in a road accident on his way home from work in the US state of New Jersey.
The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, according to Ashrafuddin, president of the New York Sandwip Association.
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Mohammad Ridwan Haque. He used to work at Amazon.
According to the police report, Ridwan was returning home on a scooter when a car rammed into it from behind. The accident resulted in his death.
Ridwan's family lives in Brooklyn, New York. His father, Md Ansarul Haque Khokon, works in the construction industry and immigrated to the US from Chattogram’s Sandwip many years ago. Ridwan's sister works as a doctor in New York.
Ashrafuddin said that the funeral preparations are underway in New York, where the body will be buried after a post-mortem examination.