Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka University metro rail stations open to commuters

Two more metro rail stations -- Bijoy Sarani and Dhaka University TSC -- have been opened in Dhaka city.
Commuters are able to hop onto the metro rail trains at the stations from Wednesday.
Fifteen of the 17 planned stations on the Dhaka metro rail line have opened, excepting the ones at Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar. The route stretches from Uttara North station to Kamalapur.
On Wednesday, the 7:30 am train from Uttara stopped at the Bijoy Sarani station for the first time. The train coming from Motijheel reached Bijoy Sarani at 7:40 am. However, there were relatively few passengers at the stop.
On Dec 7, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique announced that two new stations were set for inauguration.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the Agargaon to Motijheel section of the metro rail on Nov 4, 10 months after the opening of Uttara to Agargaon portion.Currently, train service is available from Uttara to Motijheel from 7:30 am to 11 am. The service time will be extended further, said DMTCL.
The metro rail service was first introduced on Dec 28, 2022. For now, trains are running from Uttara to Agargaon from 7:30 am to 8:30 pm