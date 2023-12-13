Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka University metro rail stations open to commuters

Two more metro rail stations -- Bijoy Sarani and Dhaka University TSC -- have been opened in Dhaka city.



Commuters are able to hop onto the metro rail trains at the stations from Wednesday.



Fifteen of the 17 planned stations on the Dhaka metro rail line have opened, excepting the ones at Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar. The route stretches from Uttara North station to Kamalapur.