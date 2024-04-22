ACC to examine ex-IGP Benazir’s wealth after corruption reports

The Anti-Corruption Commission has started examining the wealth of Benazir Ahmed after allegations of possessing assets beyond means against the former inspector general surfaced in the media.
ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin on Monday said they formed a three-member committee to check the allegations.
The members of the committee are ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam, and assistant directors Niamul Hasan Gazi and Joynal Abedin.
Khorsheda said at a press conference that the commission on Apr 18 decided to check the allegations made in the reports.
Asked if Benazir’s family would be called, she said everything necessary for the examination will be done following the rules.
In a video message on Facebook on Saturday, Benazir refuted the allegations reported by a national daily and a TV station.
He challenged anyone to prove the allegations and promised to transfer the property if proven true.
The daily Kaler Kantho, owned by Bashundhara Group, reported three weeks ago that Benazir's family built an eco-resort on around 354 hectares of land in Gopalganj with corruption money.
It also alleged that the former IGP owns multiple flats and houses in Dhaka and Purbachal.
The newspaper accused his family of encroaching on forest land to construct a resort in Gazipur.
Benazir received his master’s degree from Dhaka University’s English Department. He also has a PhD in business administration from the university’s Faculty of Business Studies.
Benazir joined the police force in 1988 and retired as IGP in September 2022. He had also worked as the director general of the Rapid Action Battalion. He had worked in the UN peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Kosovo as well.