ACC to examine ex-IGP Benazir’s wealth after corruption reports

The Anti-Corruption Commission has started examining the wealth of Benazir Ahmed after allegations of possessing assets beyond means against the former inspector general surfaced in the media.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin on Monday said they formed a three-member committee to check the allegations.

The members of the committee are ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam, and assistant directors Niamul Hasan Gazi and Joynal Abedin.

Khorsheda said at a press conference that the commission on Apr 18 decided to check the allegations made in the reports.

Asked if Benazir’s family would be called, she said everything necessary for the examination will be done following the rules.