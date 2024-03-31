    বাংলা

    Banks in industrial areas to remain open on Apr 5-7 holidays before Eid

    The decision will allow owners to collect export proceeds, withdraw money, and pay workers

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 March 2024, 01:16 PM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 01:16 PM

    The branches of banks in the industrial areas will remain open from Apr 5 to 7 to allow owners to collect export proceeds, withdraw money, and pay workers. 

    Apr 5 and 6 are weekends and Apr 7 is a public holiday for Shab-e-Qadr. 

    Bangladesh Bank in a notice on Sunday said the branches in these areas with garment factories, including in Dhaka, Chattogram and Narayanganj, will operate on a limited scale with only the necessary workforce. 

    Transactions will be conducted from 9:30am to 12:30pm while other office work will be done until 3pm on Friday, Apr 5. 

    On Saturday and Sunday, transactions will be conducted from 9:30am to 1pm while other office work will be done until 2:30pm. 

    The branches and ATM booths in the maritime, land and airport areas will operate round the clock following a previous notice.

