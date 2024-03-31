Banks in industrial areas to remain open on Apr 5-7 holidays before Eid

The branches of banks in the industrial areas will remain open from Apr 5 to 7 to allow owners to collect export proceeds, withdraw money, and pay workers.

Apr 5 and 6 are weekends and Apr 7 is a public holiday for Shab-e-Qadr.

Bangladesh Bank in a notice on Sunday said the branches in these areas with garment factories, including in Dhaka, Chattogram and Narayanganj, will operate on a limited scale with only the necessary workforce.