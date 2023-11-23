    বাংলা

    Bus torched near BNP headquarters in Dhaka amid blockade

    Two units from the Siddique Bazar Fire Station were dispatched to douse the fire

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM

    A group of arsonists have torched a bus near BNP’s central office on the first day of the sixth round of transport blockades called by the opposition party.

    On Thursday, an Ajmeri Glory Paribahan bus was set on fire at Dhaka’s Nightingale Junction around 12 pm, said fire service personnel.

    Two units from Siddique Bazar Fire Station were dispatched to douse the fire, according to Talha Bin Jashim, an officer at the Fire Service Control Room.

    Hayatul Islam, the deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Motijheel Division, said, “The bus was completely gutted. However, no one was injured.”

    The police are trying to identify the perpetrators from the CCTV footage, he added.

