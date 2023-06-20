    বাংলা

    US congressmen's letter to Biden on Bangladesh contained false information: Momen

    He urged journalists and members of the civil society to ask the US congressmen about the “false information” in the letter

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 June 2023, 08:42 PM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 08:42 PM

    A letter on Bangladesh to President Joe Biden from six US congressmen contained “false information” and “inconsistencies”, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said.

    In the letter dated May 25, the congressman urged Biden to sanction Bangladeshis obstructing free and fair elections, and a ban on Bangladeshi forces from the UN peacekeeping missions.

    “Their letter has some inconsistencies, mistakes and lies,” Momen told journalists on Monday.

    “For example, the letter states 60 percent of Bangladesh’s Hindu population have fled due to torture. This is not true. The letter says Christians are persecuted. That’s not true,” he said.

    The foreign minister said it appeared to him that the letter was written by some “immature” mind. “You [journalists] should raise questions about these. I don’t have a headache about it.”

    He urged journalists and members of the civil society to ask the US congressmen about the “false information” in the letter.

    Momen also said the government had stopped appointing lobbyists in the US.

    “Tell those, who are appointing lobbyists, to stop trying to destroy the country. Please appoint lobbyists so that Bangladesh get more energy, jobs are created, investments increase.”

    US
    Letter
    AK Abdul Momen
    foreign minister
    Joe Biden
    RELATED STORIES
    Don't know about additional US sanctions, says Foreign Minister Momen in response to report
    Don’t know about reported US sanctions: FM Momen
    The foreign minister says he is not aware of any additional restrictions the US may impose on Bangladesh
    Bangladesh state minister threatens action if foreign ambassadors ‘cross the line’
    Action if diplomats cross the line: Shahriar
    His remarks follow recent meetings between Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori with the Election Commission and the BNP
    Hasina seeks free and fair elections in Bangladesh, precisely like in Britain
    Hasina seeks free and fair elections in Bangladesh, precisely like in Britain
    The Bangladesh prime minister made the response when asked about the upcoming general election by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during a meeting
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Washington has led international sanctions against an increasingly isolated Russia. Trump has made it clear he might reverse that policy entirely

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp