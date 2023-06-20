US congressmen's letter to Biden on Bangladesh contained false information: Momen

A letter on Bangladesh to President Joe Biden from six US congressmen contained “false information” and “inconsistencies”, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said.

In the letter dated May 25, the congressman urged Biden to sanction Bangladeshis obstructing free and fair elections, and a ban on Bangladeshi forces from the UN peacekeeping missions.

“Their letter has some inconsistencies, mistakes and lies,” Momen told journalists on Monday.

“For example, the letter states 60 percent of Bangladesh’s Hindu population have fled due to torture. This is not true. The letter says Christians are persecuted. That’s not true,” he said.