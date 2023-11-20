14 BNP leaders jailed in case over obstructing police work

A Dhaka court has sentenced 14 BNP leaders to one-and-a-half years in prison in a case over obstructing police attempting to do their duty.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah delivered the verdict on Monday.

BNP Joint Secretary General Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, Information Affairs Secretary Azizul Bari Helal and Swechchha Sebak General Secretary Mir Sharafat Ali Sopu were among those convicted.

Under Section 143 of the penal code, the convicts were sentenced to six months in prison and fined Tk 2,000 each. Failure to pay will add another month to the sentence.