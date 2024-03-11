Reduce private practice, focus on research: Hasina tells doctors

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on physicians to focus on research, urging them to reduce private practice.
“The doctors who practice privately earn money but do not concentrate on research. Right? I am asking this question to doctors. Emphasis should now be given to research.” the prime minister said.
She made the call at the launch of the Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship, National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship and Special Research Grants on Monday, citing the nation’s drawbacks in the health sector.
Addressing the doctors, she said, “If you give importance to research, people will be healthier and stronger. They will get more opportunities to develop their talents. Research is essential.
“Those who will do research on health will be given special importance."
The government will do what is needed to encourage those who conduct research as it is essential, Hasina said, prioritising science and health-focused programmes.
Pointing out that there is no alternative to research in all fields, including science and technology, the prime minister said, "Today, we are not only self-sufficient in food, but now in Bangladesh we have fruits, flowers, roots, and even tulips, which is found only in winter countries. That tulip is now available in Bangladesh. As are strawberries.
“These developments are a product of research. Research opens new doors to us.”
“The soil of Bangladesh is the soil of gold, anything can be planted. That's the reality."