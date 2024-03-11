Reduce private practice, focus on research: Hasina tells doctors

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on physicians to focus on research, urging them to reduce private practice.

“The doctors who practice privately earn money but do not concentrate on research. Right? I am asking this question to doctors. Emphasis should now be given to research.” the prime minister said.

She made the call at the launch of the Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship, National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship and Special Research Grants on Monday, citing the nation’s drawbacks in the health sector.