Bangladesh curbs foreign travel of officials with taxpayers’ money

The government has decided to restrict overseas travel and participation in workshops or seminars abroad with its operations and development budget for 2023-24 fiscal year amid global economic headwinds.

In a notice on Sunday, the government said some essential foreign travels with taxpayers’ money will be allowed.

These special purposes will include master’s and PhD education financed by the government or foreign sources under scholarships or fellowships.

Officials will be allowed to travel abroad for training fully financed by foreign governments, organisations or development partners.