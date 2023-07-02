    বাংলা

    Bangladesh curbs foreign travel of officials with taxpayers’ money

    Some essential foreign travels, especially at the expense of foreign governments or organisations, will e allowed

    Published : 2 July 2023, 05:55 PM
    The government has decided to restrict overseas travel and participation in workshops or seminars abroad with its operations and development budget for 2023-24 fiscal year amid global economic headwinds.

    In a notice on Sunday, the government said some essential foreign travels with taxpayers’ money will be allowed.

    These special purposes will include master’s and PhD education financed by the government or foreign sources under scholarships or fellowships.

    Officials will be allowed to travel abroad for training fully financed by foreign governments, organisations or development partners.

    They can also go abroad for inspection of products if the supplier finances the trip.

    The Finance Division specified how much the ministries, government and semi-government organisations, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies and state-owned entities will be able to spend for different purposes.     

    They can spend up to 75 percent of the allocation for power and 80 percent for fuel.

    Purchase of vehicles, aircraft and vessels will be fully stopped as part of the austerity measures.

