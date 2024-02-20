8 of 9 dead in Mediterranean migrant boat disaster off Tunisia are Bangladeshis

AFM Zahid Ul Islam, the director general of the African wing at the foreign ministry, confirmed the identities of the victims when reporters asked him about the matter on Tuesday.

He said the foreign ministry was working with the expatriates’ welfare ministry to bring back the bodies of the Bangladeshi victims.

According to the latest update, as many as 27 Bangladeshis were rescued after the incident, said Zahid.

One of them was taken to a hospital from Zarzis in Tunisia in a critical condition, he said.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Libya identified the person in a critical condition as Manotosh Sarker from Madaripur’s Rajoir Upazila.

Five of the eight dead Bangladeshi victims were also from the same Upazila.

Those from Rajoir were Sajal and Mamun Sheikh, Nayan Biwas, Kazi Sajeeb and Kayser. Not all the victims’ full names were available.

The three others – Rifat, Rasel and Imrul Kayes Apon – were from Muksudpur in Gopalganj.