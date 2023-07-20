Not a mistake but a crime, HC tells Cox’s Bazar judge after bail order tampering

A High Court judge has described an instance of overwriting a bail order by Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail as a “crime”.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel heard the issue on Thursday and made the comment.

Ismail was present at the court for the second day and appealed for an unconditional pardon. The High Court will issue an order on his appeal on Jul 27 after hearing it.