9 vehicles torched in 10 hours across Bangladesh as BNP resumes blockade

At least nine vehicles were torched across Bangladesh as the BNP resumed the fourth phase of a nationwide transport blockade as part of its anti-government movement.

The arson attacks on eight buses and a pickup were reported to the Fire Service from 8 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday, said Talha Bin Jasim, a Fire Service Control Room official. At least seven vehicles were torched in Dhaka, one in Gazipur and one in Barishal.

A workforce of 193 and 19 units of the firefighters doused the flames, the Fire Service official said.