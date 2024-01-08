    বাংলা

    3 dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Manikganj

    Two others were injured in the collision between an autorickshaw and a truck

    Manikganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2024, 07:10 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2024, 07:10 AM

    At least three people, including a child, have died after a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Manikganj.

    Two others were injured in the accident that occurred in Manikganj Sadar Upazila's Outpara area around 10 am on Monday, according to Habil Hossain, chief of the local police station.

    Munshiganj-native Jasim Uddin, 50, and his relative Tasin, both passengers on the autorickshaw, died in the incident. The other victim is the autorickshaw driver, whose name and details could not be confirmed immediately.

    The three-wheeler was headed to Manikganj with five passengers when it collided with the truck, said Hossain.

