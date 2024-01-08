3 dead as truck crushes autorickshaw in Manikganj

At least three people, including a child, have died after a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a truck in Manikganj.

Two others were injured in the accident that occurred in Manikganj Sadar Upazila's Outpara area around 10 am on Monday, according to Habil Hossain, chief of the local police station.

Munshiganj-native Jasim Uddin, 50, and his relative Tasin, both passengers on the autorickshaw, died in the incident. The other victim is the autorickshaw driver, whose name and details could not be confirmed immediately.

The three-wheeler was headed to Manikganj with five passengers when it collided with the truck, said Hossain.