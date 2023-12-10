Election Commission begins reviewing appeals from disqualified candidates

The Appellate Division decides that a six-member bench is competent to hear the review petition
The Election Commission has started reviewing appeals from candidates who were disqualified during the nomination screening process for the upcoming 12th national elections.
The hearings began at the commission's Agargaon headquarters on Sunday. The regulator is set to hear appeals from 110 candidates daily until Dec 15.
A total of 29 parties and 2,712 candidates are gearing up to participate in the parliamentary polls on Jan 7. However, after scrutinising nomination papers, the EC disqualified 731 election hopefuls, with 561 candidates seeking reinstatement.
The poll watchdog will promptly announce its verdict on each appeal after the hearing. Aggrieved candidates have the option to challenge the EC's decision at the High Court.