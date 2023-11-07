Trader dies after alleged beating by police, law enforcers claim cardiac arrest

A trader has died in Narayanganj's Sonargaon after he was 'beaten by the police,' his family alleges, but the law-enforcement agency has linked his death to cardiac arrest.

The incident took place in Burundi village on Monday.

Police claim that the trader did not die from a beating but instead suffered a 'heart attack' as police were conducting an anti-drug raid.

The trader, Nurul Islam, ran a poultry business. No case was filed over his death as of Tuesday morning. His family buried him without an autopsy.

According to the family, Assistant Sub Inspector Iliyas Ahmed of the Sonargaon Taltola Police Investigation Centre went to Nurul's home in plainclothes with a constable accompanying. ASI Iliyas attempted to extort Nurul for Tk 100,000 and threatened to name him in false cases if he failed to pay, they said.

"We agreed to pay Tk 50,000 but ASI Iliyas did not find it sufficient. He handcuffed my father and dragged him out of the home. When my father tried to resist the policemen, they had a brawl," said Mithila Akter, Nurul's daughter.