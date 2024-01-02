    বাংলা

    Yunus verdict won’t affect US-Bangladesh ties: foreign secretary

    A Dhaka court sentences Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, the chairman of Grameen Telecom, and three others to six months in jail over labour law violations

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 06:49 PM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 06:49 PM

    The conviction of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus for labour law violations will not affect Bangladesh's relations with the United States, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said.

    "It's natural that state-to-state ties cannot be affected because of a single person," he told reporters at the foreign ministry after the verdict was announced by the Dhaka Labour Court on Monday.

    The verdict came following a legal process, and he still can challenge the judgement, he said.

    Masud declined to comment on the court judgement since it is an ongoing legal issue.

    On Monday, the labour court sentenced Yunus, the chairman of Grameen Telecom, and three other executives of the company to six months in prison over labour law violations.

    The three other suspects in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

    The court granted them one month bail to appeal and fined them Tk 5,000 under Section 303 (3) of the Labour Act. A failure to pay the fine will be punished with another 10 days in prison.

    They were also fined an additional Tk 25,000 under Section 307 of the same law. A failure to pay this fine will result in another 15 days in jail.

    They were accused of failing to provide employees with appointment letters, get work schedules approved by the authorities, and submit annual and half-yearly returns.

    The court found them guilty of failing to deliver appointment letters to 101 employees, not paying employees during public holidays, and not submitting the fixed dividends to the Labour Welfare Foundation.

    Many countries, including the US, and international organisations, previously issued statements denouncing the trial as "harassment”.

    RELATED STORIES
    ‘I’ve been punished for wrongdoing I did not commit,’  Yunus says after conviction in labour law case
    Punished for wrongdoing I did not commit: Yunus
    He says he is happy to see his ‘friends’ in court
    High Court scraps profit-sharing order for ex-Grameen Kalyan employees
    HC scraps profit-sharing order for ex-Grameen Kalyan employees
    Workers can still take their case to the labour court, according to a lawyer
    Depositions begin in labour law case against Nobel Laureate Yunus
    Depositions begin in labour law case against Yunus
    The state began presenting its arguments in a case over the violation of labour laws
    ‘We may make mistakes as we’re no angels,’ says Yunus after labour court hearing
    We may make mistakes as we’re no angels: Yunus
    He says if some mistakes occurred, they were unintentional

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India