Yunus verdict won’t affect US-Bangladesh ties: foreign secretary

The conviction of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus for labour law violations will not affect Bangladesh's relations with the United States, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said.

"It's natural that state-to-state ties cannot be affected because of a single person," he told reporters at the foreign ministry after the verdict was announced by the Dhaka Labour Court on Monday.

The verdict came following a legal process, and he still can challenge the judgement, he said.

Masud declined to comment on the court judgement since it is an ongoing legal issue.