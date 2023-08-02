BNP's Tarique Rahman gets 9 years in jail, Zubaida 3 years in graft case

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been sentenced to nine years in jail, and his wife Zubaida Rahman to three years for accumulating wealth in excess of declared income.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict in the case on Wednesday.

Tarique, the eldest son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, got six years in jail on one charge and three more on another. He has also been fined Tk 30 million. He will have to serve an additional three months if he fails to pay.

