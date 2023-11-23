Bawm community confronts unprecedented threat in their history

ssssThe Bawm tribe, once thriving in hillside villages with homes surrounded by blooming trees and tidy yards, has gone through a drastic change in the past two years that has threatened their very existence.

Violence and unrest caused by the Kuki-Chin National Front, KNF, an armed insurgent group with suspected ties to Islamist militants, and the actions of law enforcers against them forced over a thousand families of the ethnic minority group to flee.

Their homes are left to become overgrown with weeds and dilapidated, now inhabited by snakes.

The Jhum agricultural lands remain uncultivated and neglected.

During the Pakistan period and even after Bangladesh's independence in 1971, the Bawm community, like other ethnic groups, faced political challenges related to their rights. Throughout these times, they managed to preserve their cultural traditions and lifestyle.

However, since 2022, they have been facing new and significant difficulties. Their current struggle involves ensuring the safety of their children and maintaining tranquillity in their regions, challenges that are new to their community's history.