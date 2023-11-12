Bangladesh is terrorised by fresh spate of petrol bomb attacks

Ohidur Rahman Babu, a Dhaka College student from Noakhali, used to frenetically search for his father Md Wajiullah who has been missing since 2011, reaching out to many people.



Ohidur’s hunt came to an abrupt end in 2013. He was among 19 victims critically injured in a petrol bomb attack on a bus in Dhaka's Shahbagh on Nov 28 that year. He died three days later.



“Following my brother's death, many promised us help and compensation, but we didn't receive any money,” said his brother Mojibur Rahman Rubel, a driver who stayed in their village.

Later, Mamunur Rashid Kiran, the local MP of Noakhali, wrote the family a letter of recommendation for financial support. Mojibur submitted the letter to the Prime Minister’s Office in February this year.

That was months before the ongoing blockade by the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of the next general election revived memories of horrific fire-bombing of public transports, especially buses, before and after the 2014 polls.



Robin Matbar, a garment factory worker, died in the same bus fire in Shahbagh in 2013.

His wife, Mosammar Mabia, was five months pregnant at that time. Robin was returning to his work in Savar after visiting Mabia in Madaripur.

His elder brother, Noor-e-Alam, told bdnews24.com that the family had received Tk 100,000 after Robin's death. His father took Tk 50,000, and the rest was kept for Robin's daughter.

Robin's widow has since remarried, and their daughter is currently studying at a residential madrasa close to her mother's house.

Nur-e-Alam said it would be of great help if the government could support this girl.

Just two days before the attack on the bus, Mozammel Haque, a 22-year-old driver, died in a fire on a Laguna van in Dhaka’s Rampura.

His brother, also a driver, Md Sohail, recalled that they were consoled at a ceremony held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka, and their mother, Payara Begum, received Tk 500,000 from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

At the time of the monthslong violent protests, some victims received aid from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's relief fund, but not everyone received help because there were too many people affected.

Many families have faced a significant financial crunch, losing their primary breadwinners, while others are unable to recover from the trauma.

People who have returned home after long hospital stays find it hard to work as efficiently as before. This has resulted in a decrease in their earnings, leading to financial strain for their families.

Despite initial pledges of support, many families still haven't received any aid even after a decade. The families continue to seek assistance, moving from one place to another in their quest for help.

“People in Bangladesh tend to forget past events, and it seems like the victims have been forgotten,” said Faruq Faisel, the executive director of Ain o Salish Kendra, a legal aid and human rights organisation.



He said that certain political parties gain advantages from these acts of destruction.

Faisel emphasised that those injured in such incidents deserve adequate medical treatment and support in their recovery.

Families of those who have died should receive help, he added.

