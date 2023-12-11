RAB arrests 6 militants of banned outfit Ansar Al Islam

They were supplying different booklets on radicalism, the torture of Muslims, and videos and speeches given by the fundamentalist leaders.

The arrestees also collected money from their relatives, madrasas, and other members by providing misleading information about their organisation.

Commander Moin said they held secret meetings in mosques, houses, and other locations. They made regular contact with like-minded militants from neighbouring countries through social media and even sent some members to the neighbouring country illegally for training.

In 2015, Razzak joined the Ansar Al Islam after the top leaders of the outfit radicalised him. He lured more members to the organisation while pretending to have a different profession.

Later, he became the chief coordinator of the Ashulia, Savar, Manikganj, Gazipur, and Mymensingh divisions and headed the training department.