Everything you need to know about fares on Dhaka metro rail

The fare from Uttara North (Diabari) to Agargaon has been fixed at Tk 60. The minimum fare of Tk 20 will apply to trips from Uttara North to Uttara Centre and South stations.

From Uttara North, it will cost Tk 30 to travel to Pallabi and Mirpur-11, Tk 40 to Mirpur-10 and Kazipara, and Tk 50 to get to Shewrapara.

Passengers headed to Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10 and Kazipara from Pallabi will be charged the minimum fare. The rate from Pallabi to Shewrapara and Agargaon is Tk 30.

Once the metro rail network is fully operational, commuters boarding trains at Mipur-10 can travel to Farmgate for Tk 30 and Karwan Bazar for Tk 40.