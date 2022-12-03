Mitford Hospital cashier accused of embezzling Tk 17.5m from medical test fees

The authorities of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital have accused its cashier Md Abdus Sattar Mia of embezzling about Tk 17.5 million from medical test fees.

Brig Gen Quazi Md Rashid-Un-Nabi, the government hospital’s director, said on Saturday Sattar was asked to explain discrepancies found in the accounts of user fees last week.

“He has been staying in the office since last Tuesday, but hasn’t been able to reconcile the accounts.”

Not all the fees in the past few months were deposited in the bank, leading to the anomaly, according to Rashid.

“How much more time shall we give him [Sattar]? We must take legal action against him now,” he said.