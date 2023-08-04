Former lawmaker and author Panna Kaiser dies at 73

Author Panna Kaiser, a former lawmaker and wife of martyred intellectual Shahidullah Kaiser, has died at a Dhaka hospital at the age of 73.
She was declared dead after being taken to the capital’s United Hospital on Friday, said Nayan Roy, an official of the hospital.
The eminent author and cultural organiser Panna was the mother of actress Shomi Kaiser.
She became a member of parliament in women's reserved seats during 1996–2001.
Panna was born on May 25, 1950 and her family name was Saifunnahar Chowdhury.
The funeral prayer will be held after Jummah at Gulshan’s Azad Mosque.
Her remains will be kept at Dhaka's Central Shaheed Minar from 11 am to 12:30 pm on Sunday for the people to pay their last respects. Cultural platform Sammilito Sangskritik Jote will coordinate the event.