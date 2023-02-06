    বাংলা

    Another 273 Rohingya refugees moved to Cox’s Bazar transit camp from Tumbru

    They had taken refuge at the Tumbru border in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari after their houses in the camp on the border were burnt down

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 12:46 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 12:46 PM

    The Bangladeshi authorities have relocated another 273 Rohingya people from 53 families, who had taken refuge at the Tumbru border in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari, to a transit camp in Cox’s Bazar.

    The operation to evacuate the refugees from Tumbru, who took shelter there after their camp on the borderline was burnt during a gunfight between armed Rohingya groups, continued for the second day on Monday, said Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury.

    On Sunday, the first day of the drive, the authorities moved 184 refugees from 35 families out of 2,970 people to the transit camp near Ukhiya’s Kutupalong.

    As many as 457 Rohingya refugees from 88 families have been evacuated in two days.

    “Many of the Rohingya evacuated on the first day were registered refugees. They have been sent to their registered camps. Those who were not registered have also been sent to camps at the end of their registration process,” Mizanur said.

    The 273 Rohingya evacuated on the second day will also be sent to refugee camps.

    On Jan 8, a gunfight took place between insurgent groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation over the control of the camp at Konarpara Zero Line on the Tumbru border. The incident left one Rohingya dead and two children injured. Almost all houses in the camp were set on fire in the wake of the clashes.

