Another 273 Rohingya refugees moved to Cox’s Bazar transit camp from Tumbru

The Bangladeshi authorities have relocated another 273 Rohingya people from 53 families, who had taken refuge at the Tumbru border in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari, to a transit camp in Cox’s Bazar.

The operation to evacuate the refugees from Tumbru, who took shelter there after their camp on the borderline was burnt during a gunfight between armed Rohingya groups, continued for the second day on Monday, said Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury.

On Sunday, the first day of the drive, the authorities moved 184 refugees from 35 families out of 2,970 people to the transit camp near Ukhiya’s Kutupalong.

As many as 457 Rohingya refugees from 88 families have been evacuated in two days.