India expects greater momentum in Bangladesh ties in government’s new term: Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma is hopeful that the partnership with Bangladesh will achieve greater momentum in the Awami League government’s new term.

In a courtesy call on Hasan Mahmud, the foreign minister in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s new cabinet, they discussed how the relationship has acquired “unprecedented momentum and growth” under the leadership of Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the last decade.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting on Monday, Verma said they also discussed many “positive developments” in 2023 when we saw a number of large projects, including those involving railways, power, mechanism for trade in Indian rupees, linking the digital payment systems, and partnerships in startups.

He said India was exploring some of the things that it would like to work for the future, including areas like climate change and digital economy to support Hasina’s vision of a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

“Overall we are very hopeful and confident that in the new term of this government we will be able to achieve even a greater momentum in our bilateral partnership and we will be able to make our development partnership contribute even more robustly to our national developments.”