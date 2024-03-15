Man among 32 Gazipur cylinder blast victims dies

One of the 32 people undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur's Kaliakair has succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, 45-year-old Solaiman Molla, had burns on 95 percent of his body. He had been receiving treatment at the burn institute’s intensive care unit since Thursday night after his condition deteriorated.

He was declared dead around 10am on Friday, said Mridul Kanti Sarkar, acting residential surgeon at the institute’s emergency department.

“Solaiman had burns on 95 percent of his body along with respiratory tract burns. He was moved to the ICU last night as his condition worsened."

This is the first death reported among those injured in the gas cylinder explosion in Kaliakair. Doctors said the majority of the victims are in critical condition.

None of those in the ICU is doing well, the institute’s Assistant Professor and ICU Consultant Md Ekramul Haque said on Thursday night.

“All of them are in very bad condition. Their respiratory tracts have been burnt. They suffered burns on 80 percent, 90 percent and even 95 percent of their bodies.”

Another boy, 13-year-old Rabbi, was moved to ICU on Thursday after his condition deteriorated. He suffered burns on 95 percent of his body along with damage to the respiratory tract.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Azizul Haque, who was undergoing treatment at the institute, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. Only three percent of his body was burnt.