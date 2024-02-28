    বাংলা

    PM tells parliament prices of daily necessities will be under control in Ramadan

    She says dependency on imports at high prices has increased inflationary pressure

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 04:52 PM
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hopes government efforts to bring the cost of daily necessities down will keep the market cool in the month of Ramadan, when businesses raise the prices exploiting high demand.

    Measures such as strengthening the social safety net programmes will bring comfort to the poor, especially the elderly, widows and abandoned women, as well as keep inflation at a tolerable level and prices in check in Ramadan, she said in parliament on Wednesday.

    In an answer to a question from ruling Awami League MP Ali Azam, Hasina said the government has been able to contain an abnormal hike in commodity prices with its relentless efforts.

    Bangladesh, however, is feeling inflationary pressure because of its dependence on imports of products like fuel oil, cooking oil, wheat, fertiliser and industrial raw materials that have become pricier in the international market.

    To reduce this pressure, the government is emphasising a boost in production and giving rebates in import duties, the prime minister said.

    She urged all not to heed to rumours on supply of products. “The government is alert to prevent manipulation through hoarding.”

    “We take legal steps, including through mobile courts. If someone deliberately raises prices even after this, they will face firm action.”

    The prime minister also called for practice of self-restraint as per the teachings of Ramadan.

    “We should change our mindset that a particular food item is a must to start or break Ramadan fast,” she said.

