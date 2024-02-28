PM tells parliament prices of daily necessities will be under control in Ramadan

In an answer to a question from ruling Awami League MP Ali Azam, Hasina said the government has been able to contain an abnormal hike in commodity prices with its relentless efforts.

Bangladesh, however, is feeling inflationary pressure because of its dependence on imports of products like fuel oil, cooking oil, wheat, fertiliser and industrial raw materials that have become pricier in the international market.

To reduce this pressure, the government is emphasising a boost in production and giving rebates in import duties, the prime minister said.

She urged all not to heed to rumours on supply of products. “The government is alert to prevent manipulation through hoarding.”