    Modi congratulates Bangladesh president-elect Shahabuddin

    Modi says Shahabuddin’s role as a freedom fighter and his experiences as a judge are “significant” in heading the state

    Published : 5 March 2023, 06:04 PM
    Updated : 5 March 2023, 06:04 PM

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Mohhammed Shabuddin on him being elected president of Bangladesh.

    Modi said in a letter Shahabuddin’s role as a freedom fighter and his experiences as a judge were “significant” in heading the state, according to a Bangabhaban statement issued on Sunday.

    “I am confident that under your visionary leadership our engagement will continue to grow,” Modi said.

    The Indian premier renewed his government’s commitment to further deepen the relations with Bangladesh.

    “Our two countries have a unique bilateral relationship which is firmly rooted in our shared sacrifices and is nurtured by our vibrant cultural and people-to-people ties.”

    Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Shahabuddin.

    Shahabuddin will take over after President Abdul Hamid’s second tenure expires in April.

