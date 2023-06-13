    বাংলা

    Chinese and Indians top list of about 21,000 foreigners working in Bangladesh

    Foreigners are engaged in development projects, industries and NGOs, among other fields in Bangladesh, says the home minister

    Parliament Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 June 2023, 02:12 PM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 02:12 PM

    As many as 20,988 foreigners are engaged in different works in Bangladesh, with the highest number of them from China, followed by India, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said.

    Responding to a question in parliament on Tuesday, the minister said foreigners with work permits from 115 countries were in Bangladesh.

    They are involved in different development projects, industries, NGOs, and other jobs.

    Of them, 6,075 foreigners were from China and 5,876 from India.

    Another 2,468 people were from Russia, 1,246 from Sri Lanka, 924 from South Korea, 557 from Japan, 416 from Pakistan, 460 from the Philippines, 399 from Thailand, 378 from Belarus, 269 from Kazakhstan, 168 from the United States, 123 from Malaysia and 108 from Indonesia.

