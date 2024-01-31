Nayeem to get Tk 3m for losing arm in workshop accident at age 10

The High Court has ordered the owner of a factory to make a deposit of Tk 3 million in the name of Nayeem Hassan, the Brahmanbaria resident who lost an arm while working in a workshop at the age of 10.

The owner of the Noor Engineering Workshop in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab was also instructed to pay him Tk 7,000 per month until he completed his Higher Secondary Certificate exams.

The owner must deposit Tk 1.5 million in the account by April this year and the remaining Tk 1.5 million by December, the court said. Nayeem will be able to access the total deposit after 10 years.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque made the decision on Wednesday, settling a rule on the matter.