Nayeem to get Tk 3m for losing arm in workshop accident at age 10

The High Court has ordered the owner of a factory to make a deposit of Tk 3 million in the name of Nayeem Hassan, the Brahmanbaria resident who lost an arm while working in a workshop at the age of 10.
The owner of the Noor Engineering Workshop in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab was also instructed to pay him Tk 7,000 per month until he completed his Higher Secondary Certificate exams.
The owner must deposit Tk 1.5 million in the account by April this year and the remaining Tk 1.5 million by December, the court said. Nayeem will be able to access the total deposit after 10 years.
The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque made the decision on Wednesday, settling a rule on the matter.
Advocate Anik R Haque and Advocate Md Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan represented the petitioners, accompanied by lawyer Tamjid Hasan.
Advocate Kamrul Islam and Advocate Abdul Barek represented workshop owner Yakub Hossain.
Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.
A report on Nayeem’s circumstances was published in a national daily on Nov 1, 2020.
In December 2020, Nayeem’s father Anwar Hossain filed a petition with the High Court based on the report to demand compensation. The petition was heard and the rule was issued on Dec 27 of that year.
The rule asked why Nayeem should not receive Tk 20 million in compensation.
The Kishoreganj deputy commissioner was instructed to investigate the incident on Sept 28, 2020.
Another hearing on the rule was held on Dec 5. After the hearing, the court kept their judgment pending.
According to the newspaper report, Nayeem Hassan was 10 years old in 2020 when he was a student in fourth grade. His family hailed from Araishidha village in Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj Upazila and his father ran a shoe business.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Anwar lost his job and sent Nayeem to work at a workshop in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab. One day, Nayeem’s right arm was caught in the machinery. His arm was later surgically amputated from the elbow.