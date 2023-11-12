Garment workers protesting for wage hike occupy road in Dhaka’s Mirpur

Garment workers have occupied a road in Dhaka’s Mirpur to demand an increase in their wages and allowances.
Workers from several factories in the area led a protest march from Kafrul to Mirpur-10 before occupying the road around 8:30 am on Sunday, said Mohammad Mohsin, chief of Mirpur Police Station.
Law enforcers were able to convince them to leave the road around 9:45 am.
Garment workers have been protesting for several days to demand a salary hike, including a minimum monthly wage of Tk 23,000.
Despite the government's announcement of a 56 percent wage increase to Tk 12,500 on Nov 7, workers from various factories in Gazipur and Savar continued their protests, rejecting the proposed wage.
Vehicles and factories were vandalised during the protests and clashes between police and workers have erupted in different areas.