    বাংলা

    Garment workers protesting for wage hike occupy road in Dhaka’s Mirpur

    Workers are continuing to protest for a hike in their wages and allowances

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Nov 2023, 06:44 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2023, 06:44 AM

    Garment workers have occupied a road in Dhaka’s Mirpur to demand an increase in their wages and allowances.

    Workers from several factories in the area led a protest march from Kafrul to Mirpur-10 before occupying the road around 8:30 am on Sunday, said Mohammad Mohsin, chief of Mirpur Police Station.

    Law enforcers were able to convince them to leave the road around 9:45 am.

    Garment workers have been protesting for several days to demand a salary hike, including a minimum monthly wage of Tk 23,000.

    Despite the government's announcement of a 56 percent wage increase to Tk 12,500 on Nov 7, workers from various factories in Gazipur and Savar continued their protests, rejecting the proposed wage.

    Vehicles and factories were vandalised during the protests and clashes between police and workers have erupted in different areas.

    RELATED STORIES
    Garment worker dies of bullet wound sustained in Gazipur clash
    Garment worker dies from wounds in Gazipur clash
    Jalal Uddin, 42, was shot four days ago during a clash between garment workers and police
    Garment worker dies in clash with police in Gazipur
    Garment worker dies in clash with police in Gazipur
    The woman was killed during a protest by garment workers boycotting the government’s minimum wage decision
    RMG workers protest for justice
    RMG workers protest for justice
    Readymade garment workers demonstrated in Dhaka's Mirpur on Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023, demanding a wage hike and justice for 'attacks' on fellow workers amid a nationwide blockade called by the BNP and t ...
    Garment workers occupy the road at the Mirpur 10 intersection in Dhaka on Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023 to demand hikes in their wages and allowances and justice for 'attacks' on fellow workers.
    Garment workers protest for wage hike in Mirpur
    Thousands of workers marched towards the Mirpur-10 roundabout amid a nationwide blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine