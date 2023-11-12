Garment workers protesting for wage hike occupy road in Dhaka’s Mirpur

Garment workers have occupied a road in Dhaka’s Mirpur to demand an increase in their wages and allowances.

Workers from several factories in the area led a protest march from Kafrul to Mirpur-10 before occupying the road around 8:30 am on Sunday, said Mohammad Mohsin, chief of Mirpur Police Station.

Law enforcers were able to convince them to leave the road around 9:45 am.