    Bangladeshi expatriate found dead in Italy, police suspect suicide

    Police suspect he died by suicide because of prolonged unemployment stress in Italy

    Saiful islam saponItaly Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Jan 2024, 07:23 PM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2024, 07:23 PM

    The Italian police have found the body of a young Bangladeshi, with initial indications suggesting a possible suicide linked to the distress of unemployment.

    The dead is identified as Shumon Mia, 25, hailing from Cumilla's Homna.

    Passers-by found his body hanging in Rome's Tuscolona Agricola park on Wednesday morning local time and reported it to the police.

    Later, police came and identified him with the help of the Bangladesh Embassy and started an investigation.

    During the initial investigation, police suspected that Shumon, who had come to Italy from Bangladesh on an agricultural visa seven months ago, had taken his own life, possibly because of the stress of being unemployed throughout his time in Italy.

    The embassy is in touch with the local administration about the incident, said Monirul Islam, the Bangladesh ambassador to Italy.

    “They have unofficially informed us that they have confirmed it as a suicide. But we can't take any action until we get police clearance," he said.

    "We contacted Shumon's family with the address and number from the passport and have assured all kinds of assistance from the embassy,” said the diplomat.

    Titu Anisuzzaman, an immigration expert and expatriate, said securing an agriculture or sponsor visa for Italy does not mean everything is set.

    He stresses the importance of being well-informed before coming to the country.

    Titu said that life is relatively easier for those with relatives in Italy but quite challenging for those without close connections.

    Many Bangladeshis, like Shumon, are experiencing this reality after coming to Italy on agricultural visas, he said.

    Some stories are known, while others remain untold, Titu said.

