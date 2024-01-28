Bangladeshi expatriate found dead in Italy, police suspect suicide

The Italian police have found the body of a young Bangladeshi, with initial indications suggesting a possible suicide linked to the distress of unemployment.

The dead is identified as Shumon Mia, 25, hailing from Cumilla's Homna.

Passers-by found his body hanging in Rome's Tuscolona Agricola park on Wednesday morning local time and reported it to the police.

Later, police came and identified him with the help of the Bangladesh Embassy and started an investigation.