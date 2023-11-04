    বাংলা

    PM Hasina inaugurates construction of MRT Line-5

    The 20km route will stretch from Vatara to Gabtoli via Gulshan and Mirpur-10

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Nov 2023, 10:48 AM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2023, 10:48 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the construction of Dhaka metro rail's MRT Line-5 after opening the Agargaon to Motijheel section of the urban train network. The prime minister inaugurated the construction work at a ceremony around 3:30 pm on Saturday.

    The 20 km northern route will extend from Vatara to Gabtoli, passing through key areas such as Gulshan and Mirpur-10.

    The project, with a budget of Tk 412.39 billion, is expected to be completed by 2028.

    Following the ceremony, the premier participated in an Awami League rally at Motijheel's Arambagh.

    For the northern route of the MRT Line-5, all necessary equipment and workforce have been assembled for soil and land development at the depot in Savar's Hemayetpur.

    Aftab Hossain Khan, the director of the project, said that the development work for the 99.25-acre depot area, a joint venture involving Japan's TAO Corporation and Bangladesh's Spectra Engineers Ltd, will now begin.

    The project was approved in 2019 and consists of a 13.5 km underground section and a 6.5 km elevated section. It will encompass a total of 14 stations, with nine of them located underground.

