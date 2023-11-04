PM Hasina inaugurates construction of MRT Line-5

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the construction of Dhaka metro rail's MRT Line-5 after opening the Agargaon to Motijheel section of the urban train network. The prime minister inaugurated the construction work at a ceremony around 3:30 pm on Saturday.

The 20 km northern route will extend from Vatara to Gabtoli, passing through key areas such as Gulshan and Mirpur-10.

The project, with a budget of Tk 412.39 billion, is expected to be completed by 2028.