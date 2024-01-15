Bangladesh's top court orders the Rana Plaza murder case to be disposed of in six months

The Supreme Court's Appellate Division has ordered the murder case over the collapse of Savar's Rana Plaza to be disposed of within six months.
It also suspended the bail of Sohel Rana, the owner of the building.
A four-member bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan issued the order on Monday after hearing the state's appeal.
Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state. Advocate Md Kamrul Islam represented the defendant, assisted by Advocate Munmun Nahar.
On Apr 24, 2013, Rana Plaza collapsed, killing more than 1,000 workers. Over 1,000 others were seriously injured or paralysed in the incident. RAB arrested Rana from Benapole on Apr 29 of that year. He has been in prison ever since.
The police filed a murder case on the charges of death by negligence in the incident. The capital development authority RAJUK filed another case for violating the Building Construction Act. The Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, filed another case regarding corruption related to the building construction.
On Apr 6, the High Court granted bail to Rana in the murder case. The state petitioned to suspend his bail. The Chamber Judge then stayed the High Court's bail order on Apr 9 and transferred it for a hearing at the regular bench of the Appellate Division on May 8.
After a hearing on Jul 10, the decision on Rana's bail was deferred until Monday.
The case has proceeded to the trial stage, and witnesses are presenting their testimony. On Thursday, Dhaka Additional District and Sessions Judge Syeda Minhaj Um Munira heard the testimony of three witnesses. The next hearing is set for Jan 21.
A total of 594 witnesses are named in the case. The testimonies of 61 have been recorded so far.