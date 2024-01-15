Bangladesh's top court orders the Rana Plaza murder case to be disposed of in six months

The Supreme Court's Appellate Division has ordered the murder case over the collapse of Savar's Rana Plaza to be disposed of within six months.

It also suspended the bail of Sohel Rana, the owner of the building.

A four-member bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan issued the order on Monday after hearing the state's appeal.

Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state. Advocate Md Kamrul Islam represented the defendant, assisted by Advocate Munmun Nahar.

On Apr 24, 2013, Rana Plaza collapsed, killing more than 1,000 workers. Over 1,000 others were seriously injured or paralysed in the incident. RAB arrested Rana from Benapole on Apr 29 of that year. He has been in prison ever since.

The police filed a murder case on the charges of death by negligence in the incident. The capital development authority RAJUK filed another case for violating the Building Construction Act. The Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, filed another case regarding corruption related to the building construction.